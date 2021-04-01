Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 21,979 Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.05% of Matson as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matson in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matson in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matson in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Matson in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $66.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.99. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.83 million. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

In related news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $99,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,813.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $50,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,856.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Stephens increased their price objective on Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

