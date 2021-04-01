TurtleCoin Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $18.04 million and approximately $902,015.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000133 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 85.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 37.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 97,946,053,056 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.