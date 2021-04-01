U and I Group PLC (LON:UAI) Insider Richard Upton Purchases 12,580 Shares

U and I Group PLC (LON:UAI) insider Richard Upton bought 12,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £11,699.40 ($15,285.34).

Richard Upton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, Richard Upton bought 50,000 shares of U and I Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £43,000 ($56,179.78).

On Friday, January 22nd, Richard Upton acquired 28,000 shares of U and I Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £20,440 ($26,704.99).

On Wednesday, January 20th, Richard Upton acquired 102,000 shares of U and I Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £70,380 ($91,951.92).

U and I Group stock opened at GBX 93.20 ($1.22) on Thursday. U and I Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 50.97 ($0.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 115 ($1.50). The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 87.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 69.72. The company has a market cap of £116.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41.

U and I Group PLC, an investment holding company, develops, invests in, and trades real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Investment, and Development and Trading. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential and retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

