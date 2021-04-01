U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $312.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to post sales of $312.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Concrete’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $310.19 million to $314.00 million. U.S. Concrete reported sales of $334.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover U.S. Concrete.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.93. The company had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.52 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.21%. U.S. Concrete’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

USCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.57.

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,295.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $300,636 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter valued at about $680,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in U.S. Concrete by 1,175.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 270,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 249,326 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in U.S. Concrete by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in U.S. Concrete by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ USCR traded down $6.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.07. 21,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,342. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.77. U.S. Concrete has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $78.99.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Concrete (USCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.