Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Now Covered by Analysts at Vertical Research

Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Vertical Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

NYSE:UBER opened at $54.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $64.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $101.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,239,451. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $420,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 53.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,531 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 27,269 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 9.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 16.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,327 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

