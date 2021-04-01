UBP Investment Advisors SA Buys Shares of 1,420 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,520,107,910.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 767,094 shares of company stock worth $253,787,463 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MA traded up $4.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $360.85. 129,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,572,582. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $227.10 and a 12 month high of $389.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $357.53 and a 200 day moving average of $339.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $358.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.26.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.