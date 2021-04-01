UBP Investment Advisors SA Invests $312,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.75. The stock had a trading volume of 397,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,974,098. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.45.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

