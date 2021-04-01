UBP Investment Advisors SA Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,296 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $2,454,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 268.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 166,397 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $8,971,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 450,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.84. 133,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,889,635. The stock has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.48 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.83.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Barclays raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Johnson Rice reissued an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EOG Resources from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.56.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

