UBS Group Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 188 Price Target

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) received a SEK 188 price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 240 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 257 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 250 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of SEK 218.91.

Volvo has a one year low of SEK 123.40 and a one year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

