UBS Group Begins Coverage on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MDB. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $383.00.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MDB opened at $267.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of -61.34 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $346.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $117.71 and a 12-month high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 16,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.08, for a total value of $4,916,964.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,976,731.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.01, for a total transaction of $12,110,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,242,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,674 shares of company stock worth $55,641,233. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. American International Group Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in MongoDB by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.