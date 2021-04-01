UBS Group Begins Coverage on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MDB. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $383.00.

MDB opened at $267.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of -61.34 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $346.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $117.71 and a 12-month high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 16,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.08, for a total value of $4,916,964.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,976,731.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.01, for a total transaction of $12,110,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,242,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,674 shares of company stock worth $55,641,233. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. American International Group Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in MongoDB by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Analyst Recommendations for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit