UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,898 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of UFP Industries worth $10,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in UFP Industries by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $626,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth $1,861,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after acquiring an additional 64,780 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 480,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,681,000 after acquiring an additional 22,216 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFPI traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $76.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,026. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $76.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.72 and its 200 day moving average is $58.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.42.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.62%.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 7,250 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $514,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,896,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,352,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,399,897.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,698. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on UFPI. DA Davidson raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

