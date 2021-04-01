UMA Financial Services Inc. Acquires 36,263 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 169,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,263 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 5.2% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. UMA Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $15,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $91.61. 21,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,114. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $91.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.01.

