UMA Financial Services Inc. Sells 985 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

UMA Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,585.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,643,000 after acquiring an additional 492,543 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $18,228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 381,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,679,000 after buying an additional 136,285 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 722,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,725,000 after acquiring an additional 91,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,492,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.51. 1,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,579. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.93. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $57.13 and a twelve month high of $97.83.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.