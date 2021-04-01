UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%.

Shares of NYSE UNF traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $224.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,063. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.74. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $258.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 14.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

