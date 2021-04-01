Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.
Shares of UL stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.86. 2,078,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,021. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day moving average is $58.78. The company has a market cap of $146.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 28,565.8% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 128,546 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $31,211,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $23,203,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 7.8% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter.
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.
