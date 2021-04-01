Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.86. 2,078,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,021. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day moving average is $58.78. The company has a market cap of $146.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 28,565.8% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 128,546 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $31,211,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $23,203,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 7.8% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

