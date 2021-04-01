Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Holdings Boosted by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1,662.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Unilever by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in Unilever by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever stock opened at $55.83 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $49.13 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day moving average is $58.78. The company has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.5139 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 71.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.