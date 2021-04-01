United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $127.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $134.70.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,081 shares of company stock valued at $14,056,185. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

