United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 183.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,823 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $7,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period.

BATS EFG opened at $100.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.39 and a 200 day moving average of $97.42. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

