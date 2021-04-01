United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $7.86 Million Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 66.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,945 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $7,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,724,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,480,118,000 after acquiring an additional 75,642 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after purchasing an additional 895,940 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,936,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,192,108,000 after purchasing an additional 85,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,795,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,179,000 after purchasing an additional 72,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

SHOP opened at $1,106.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,236.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,112.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The firm has a market cap of $134.90 billion, a PE ratio of 704.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $334.55 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,282.09.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

