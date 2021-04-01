United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. FMR LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,506,000 after buying an additional 3,076,159 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,932,371,000 after buying an additional 2,230,186 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,860,000 after buying an additional 873,125 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,987,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,102,000 after buying an additional 838,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,179,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,170 shares of company stock worth $1,106,264. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $175.41 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $84.02 and a one year high of $184.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.71 and its 200 day moving average is $142.44. The company has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.