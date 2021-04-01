United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 281,139 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 739,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 281,139 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of KMI opened at $16.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 333.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. TheStreet downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.59.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.