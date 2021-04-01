United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 39,072 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,072 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $9,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,303,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,005,000 after buying an additional 256,141 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 512.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,584,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of EMB stock opened at $108.88 on Thursday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.79 and a 12 month high of $116.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.46.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.