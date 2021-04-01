United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $6,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,547,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,548,000 after purchasing an additional 892,816 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,273,000. 40.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.86.

NYSE RY opened at $92.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $131.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $56.84 and a one year high of $94.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.17%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.