Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.44 Million

Equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will report sales of $114.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $124.00 million and the lowest is $107.36 million. Universal Display reported sales of $112.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year sales of $551.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $545.80 million to $560.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $676.71 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $700.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OLED shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.13.

NASDAQ:OLED traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $240.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,035. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.03 and its 200 day moving average is $217.72. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $117.88 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.17, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,302,000 after acquiring an additional 37,377 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 60.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,392,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,708,000 after acquiring an additional 526,921 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $190,214,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 628,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,387,000 after acquiring an additional 74,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,318,000 after acquiring an additional 60,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

