Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Up 8.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $3.60 to $5.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Uranium Energy traded as high as $3.11 and last traded at $3.11. 154,579 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,444,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Uranium Energy from $2.00 to $2.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UEC. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,677 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 20,926 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 798,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 35,419 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,470,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 761,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $666.92 million, a PE ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

