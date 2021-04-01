US Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.61.

In other news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. Also, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at $593,758.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.27. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

