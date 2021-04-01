US Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.55.

Shares of PK opened at $21.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.18. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

