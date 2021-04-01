USDK Hits 1-Day Volume of $189.53 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. During the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.81 million and $189.53 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00064773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.75 or 0.00400329 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006813 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $485.71 or 0.00821318 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00090877 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00048157 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00029124 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

