Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) CFO Sells $920,918.04 in Stock

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:MTN opened at $291.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $302.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.84 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.52 and a twelve month high of $333.95.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $109,224,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,711,000 after purchasing an additional 258,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,369,000 after purchasing an additional 200,891 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 26.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 599,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,317,000 after purchasing an additional 126,589 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 54,397 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on MTN. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $239.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

