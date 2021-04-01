Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

VNDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $15.02 on Thursday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $824.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.64.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $67.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gunther Birznieks sold 20,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $374,100.20. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,221,062 shares in the company, valued at $21,979,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,883 shares of company stock worth $4,050,886. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 231.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

