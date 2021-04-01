VanEck Vectors Australian Floating Rate ETF (ASX:FLOT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

VanEck Vectors Australian Floating Rate ETF (ASX:FLOT) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, April 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Dividend History for VanEck Vectors Australian Floating Rate ETF (ASX:FLOT)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Australian Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Australian Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit