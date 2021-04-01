VanEck Vectors Australian Floating Rate ETF (ASX:FLOT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02

VanEck Vectors Australian Floating Rate ETF (ASX:FLOT) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, April 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

