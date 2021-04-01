Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.271 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $77.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.64. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $82.45.

Featured Article: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Dividend History for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit