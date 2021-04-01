Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.271 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $77.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.64. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $82.45.

Featured Article: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.