Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $260.91. The company had a trading volume of 14,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,815. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.73. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $148.44 and a twelve month high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

