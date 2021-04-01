Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Up 63.8% in March

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 63.8% from the February 28th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:VONE opened at $185.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.09. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $110.84 and a 52 week high of $186.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.536 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,363.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter.

