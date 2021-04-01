Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,743 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 33.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $274.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.32. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.91 and a fifty-two week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

