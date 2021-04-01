Vanilla Network (VNLA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.10 Million

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 54.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 1st. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded up 389.4% against the US dollar. One Vanilla Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $53.59 or 0.00090977 BTC on exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $37.96 million and $2.10 million worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00064497 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.37 or 0.00380898 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006880 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.86 or 0.00812911 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00089956 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00047940 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00029644 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 853,481 tokens and its circulating supply is 708,351 tokens. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

Vanilla Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

