Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%.

Verint Systems stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,927. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.75, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,315 shares in the company, valued at $13,388,683. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.