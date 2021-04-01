Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%.
Verint Systems stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,927. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.75, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.
In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,315 shares in the company, valued at $13,388,683. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
About Verint Systems
Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.
