Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRSK. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of VRSK traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $179.81. 669,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,032. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $134.45 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 56.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.79 and a 200 day moving average of $188.74.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $87,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Insiders sold a total of 4,790 shares of company stock valued at $820,166 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Analyst Recommendations for Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit