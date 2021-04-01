Verition Fund Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 295.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,840 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 7,761.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,149 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,205,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,145,000 after buying an additional 1,030,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 563.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,954 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,621,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 612,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,405,000 after acquiring an additional 396,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $61.40 on Thursday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $63.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.76 and a 200-day moving average of $53.71.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $960,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BERY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

