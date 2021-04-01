Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 21,071 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 781.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,071 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Curtiss-Wright worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $118.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.25. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $81.72 and a twelve month high of $124.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $668.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.07 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 9.35%.

In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $41,909.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,397.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $33,664.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,652.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,801 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.40.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

