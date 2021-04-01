Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $3.21 Million Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of B. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Barnes Group in the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Barnes Group in the first quarter worth approximately $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Barnes Group in the first quarter worth approximately $3,425,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Barnes Group by 79.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Barnes Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on B shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Barnes Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

NYSE B opened at $49.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $57.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.21.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.34 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Barnes Group (NYSE:B)

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit