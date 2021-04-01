Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $3.21 Million Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of B. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Barnes Group in the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Barnes Group in the first quarter worth approximately $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Barnes Group in the first quarter worth approximately $3,425,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Barnes Group by 79.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Barnes Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on B shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Barnes Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

NYSE B opened at $49.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $57.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.21.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.34 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

