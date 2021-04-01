Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s (VWS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VWS. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1-year low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a 1-year high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

