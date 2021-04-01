Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VTXPF. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

OTCMKTS:VTXPF opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. Victrex has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

