Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 1,300 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.15% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 118,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 241.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 84,161 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,398,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,391,000 after purchasing an additional 36,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $881,000. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,216,778.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,600 shares of company stock valued at $76,598. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Shares of CPSI opened at $30.60 on Thursday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.66 million, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.15). Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $66.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.39 million. Equities research analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

