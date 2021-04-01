Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Stock Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,925,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,211,000 after purchasing an additional 214,299 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,470,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,584,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,245,000 after purchasing an additional 316,677 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 616,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,373,000 after acquiring an additional 17,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HEES. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $38.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.00 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.00.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $315.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

