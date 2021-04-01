Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,788,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,318,000 after purchasing an additional 85,661 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Carter’s by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,894,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,253,000 after buying an additional 124,235 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carter’s by 427.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,164,000 after buying an additional 621,563 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carter’s by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 762,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,738,000 after buying an additional 72,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Carter’s by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 637,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,001,000 after buying an additional 207,088 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $88.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.12. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $105.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $989.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

