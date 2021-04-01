Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 5,600 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Nevro were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 428,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 205.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 750,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nevro alerts:

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $139.50 on Thursday. Nevro Corp. has a 12-month low of $82.96 and a 12-month high of $188.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.06 and its 200 day moving average is $161.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $127,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock worth $375,323 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NVRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Nevro from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.38.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.