Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

VIRT stock opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of -0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.22. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $31.60.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $455.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.12 million. On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,580,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,393,000 after purchasing an additional 113,900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,523,000 after purchasing an additional 47,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.