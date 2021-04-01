W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the February 28th total of 923,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 419,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. CL King increased their price target on W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of GRA traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.19. 1,728,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 291.38 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.92. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $64.93.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.18 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This is a positive change from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,007,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,172 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,934,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,064,000 after acquiring an additional 52,538 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 379,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,809,000 after acquiring an additional 17,508 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after acquiring an additional 78,596 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

