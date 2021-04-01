Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €130.00 by UBS Group

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €130.00 ($152.94) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.13% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Independent Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Chemie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €122.91 ($144.60).

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €121.35 ($142.76) on Thursday. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €43.21 ($50.84) and a 1-year high of €131.55 ($154.76). The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion and a PE ratio of 31.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of €112.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of €104.48.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

